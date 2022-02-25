Zulu King issue haunts KwaZulu-Natal legislature during SOPA

Video by Sihle Mavuso Durban - Despite prior efforts to ensure the matter did not bite it, the long-standing issue of Zulu kingship and the role played by the King during the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature came back to haunt it on Thursday, nearly derailing the annual event.

On Tuesday this week, the Speaker of the legislature, Ntombeko Boyce announced that the de facto King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, had been invited but he won’t be able to address it until after his coronation. That was the arrangement when they met the King with a delegation of all political parties from the legislature. However, in a sudden twist on Thursday, when the province’s Premier, Sihle Zikalala took to the podium to give the State of the Province Address, EFF member of the provincial legislature (MPL), Vusi Khoza stood up to demand answers regarding the presence of the King, prompting ANC chief whip Super Zuma to say Khoza was misleading the house and he should be investigated.

Minutes into Zikalala’s speech, sirens were heard outside, and it was when the King’s convoy, escorted by singing and high-spirited Zulu regiments, arrived at the venue. Their singing could be heard even by Boyce and Zikalala, who halted his speech for the King to make a royal entrance with a large entourage and his praiser singers competing for prominence. Video: Sihle Mavuso/ IOL Politics Zikalala himself, just before resuming his long speech, gave the King the customary royal salute for all reigning Kings, saying: “Wena Wendlovu. Wena Wendlovu, Bayede!"

The King took a seat in front of Zikalala and the proceedings of the day went on, with the King listening with his first wife, Queen Ntokozo Mayisela-Zulu. After the address, opposition parties slated Zikalala and the ANC-controlled legislature for its handling of the matter. The president of the IFP, Velenkosini Hlabisa, was particularly scathing, saying the matter was badly handled, and it brought back bad memories of how the apartheid government nearly wiped out the monarchy through such behaviour. “It was a disappointment to invite his majesty, take a salute to him as Bayede (King), but behave as if he is not part of the gathering. The silencing of his majesty is unfortunate by our new democratic system. We know where we come from where the traditional institution had been undermined by the apartheid system,” Hlabisa said.

Khoza of the EFF said the ANC-controlled legislature was being mischievous by saying technically there is no King, as they were heard shouting the “Bayede salute” meaning they recognise him. “Bayede to who? These are hypocrites, we know that we have got a King, it’s just a question of a technicality where colonialism said somebody must sign some paper,” Khoza said.

The leader of the DA in KZN, Francois Rodgers, said they all agreed the King who is regarded as “Prince” was confusing. “To see him (King Misuzulu) arrive today and see him greeted as an official royalty, one has to wonder whether in fact there is party politics at play here from the ANC, because they say one thing in the legislature, and when we come to the events of this nature there is an absolute 360,” Rodgers said. But Zikalala defended the move, saying “I take no issues from that” as there “are many people who arrive late.”

“We believe that what you see as a controversy, for us, is not a controversy,” Zikalala said. Regarding Zikalala’s speech, opposition parties were unanimous that it did not cover all the aspects of what it needed to cover regarding the state of the province. Hlabisa said it was disappointing that only R100 million was being allocated for youth empowerment, saying funds were allocated for incorrect priorities when the challenge of youth unemployment is known.