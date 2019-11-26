Zulu King loses R4m from provincial budget as ex-MPLs receive R29.5m









The 2019 budget adjustment for KZN announced revealed that Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini will temporarily lose R4 million which was meant to renovate his several luxurious palaces. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo Durban - The 2019 budget adjustment for KwaZulu-Natal announced on Tuesday that Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini will temporarily lose R4 million which was meant to renovate his several luxurious palaces. This was while former members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) who did not return after losing their seats after the May 8 general elections would collectively net R29.5 million as exit packages. The province’s MEC for finance Ravi Pillay said in his budget adjustment speech that some departments asked for money to be rolled over, after failing to spend it while others scored more funds. Announcing the adjustments of the R130 billion that also saw some departments surrendering unspent funds, Pillay said the legislature of 80 MPLs was one of the entities that would receive extra funding and said the funds would be used sooner. “Exit packages of MPLs who exited the legislature after the 2019 general elections are allocated R29.5 million with the provincial legislature receiving R27.5 in 2019/20 in this regard, and provincial treasury receiving R2 million,” Pillay said.

The spokesperson of the legislature, Wonder Hlongwa said 28 MPLs from the 5th legislature did not return and four had resigned in the 6th legislature whose term ends in 2024.

As the adjustment also dealt with the suspension of funds for various provincial government department when certain projects were not progressing as anticipated, Pillay announced that the Zulu King would bear the brunt of such.

This was because of the provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA) requested to suspend monies that were allocated to renovate his several palaces mainly in the northern part of the province.

“Cogta requested that R4 million be suspended from their budget to the budget of Office of the Premier relating to infrastructure work undertaken with regard to His Majesty, the King’s palaces,” Pillay announced.

Since the affairs of the royal household are managed by the Premier’s Office, provincial department channel money to the office which then carries out whatever needs to be done for the King and his family.

Meanwhile, delivering the adjusted budget, Pillay told MPLs that while they have R400 million in contingency reserves, the province is bracing itself for “significant and unprecedented” cuts in the coming financial year. He also warned that the water crisis faced by the province may see the provincial government adjusting its budget to face the growing crisis. He attributed the cuts in declining revenue collection and an economy in tatters.

