Durban - The 2019 budget adjustment for KwaZulu-Natal announced on Tuesday that Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini will temporarily lose R4 million which was meant to renovate his several luxurious palaces.
This was while former members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) who did not return after losing their seats after the May 8 general elections would collectively net R29.5 million as exit packages.
The province’s MEC for finance Ravi Pillay said in his budget adjustment speech that some departments asked for money to be rolled over, after failing to spend it while others scored more funds.
Announcing the adjustments of the R130 billion that also saw some departments surrendering unspent funds, Pillay said the legislature of 80 MPLs was one of the entities that would receive extra funding and said the funds would be used sooner.
“Exit packages of MPLs who exited the legislature after the 2019 general elections are allocated R29.5 million with the provincial legislature receiving R27.5 in 2019/20 in this regard, and provincial treasury receiving R2 million,” Pillay said.