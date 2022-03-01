Zulu King Misuzulu’s supporters told not to gather outside Pietermaritzburg High Court to show support

Durban - King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s traditional prime minister, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has pleaded with supporters of the traditional leader not to gather outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday when the court rules on two cases involving the Zulu royal family. In a statement on Tuesday, hours before KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Isaac Madondo was due to hand down judgment, Buthelezi insisted that the cases had no bearing on the issue of succession to the Zulu throne .

This was in anticipation that Zulu regiments and supporters of the King would gather to celebrate as they anticipated a historic legal victory. Judge Madondo has to rule on two issues. He has to rule on an application by Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu, the first wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, for the court to grant her the right to inherit 50 percent of the King’s estate. Dlamini-Zulu argued that this was on the basis that she married the late king in accordance with civil rites and he had no right to marry other wives after her. That is disputed by King Misuzulu’s lawyer, advocate Griffiths Madonsela SC who told the court that under the apartheid system, such limitations did not apply to black people who lived in (the former) Bantustans.

MORE ON THIS King Misuzulu’s supporters say victory is certainly ahead of Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling

Zulu King Misuzulu Zulu KaZwelithini. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA) On the second matter, Dlamini-Zulu’s daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, want the will of the late King to be set aside as they believe that some of the signatures on it were forged. Buthelezi clarified that: “The litigation before the Court has no bearing on the matter of royal succession. It deals with the division of the late King’s estate and with contested signatures on the late King’s will. Judgment in these matters will not affect the issue of succession. Justice Madondo has made it clear to the litigants that they cannot halt the King’s ascension to the throne, whether or not judgment is in their favour. "It is necessary to clarify this to the Zulu Nation, as the impression has been created that tomorrow’s judgment in the High Court will somehow authenticate His Majesty the King’s position. This is not the case. It is therefore irrational and unnecessary for the King’s Regiments to descend upon the Court tomorrow.

“His Majesty the King has given no such instruction to his Regiments or his people. Accordingly, the Zulu nation is urged once again not to travel to Pietermaritzburg on the misguided notion that this will somehow represent support for the King,” Buthelezi said. Despite a Coronation still pending, Buthelezi insisted that the king was already on the throne and (noted that) last Thursday, the KwaZulu-Natal legislature gave him the royal salute to confirm that. “It must be reiterated that His Majesty King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini’s position as King of the Zulu Nation is not in dispute. His Majesty is already performing the duties of the monarch, including addressing the nation at the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana.