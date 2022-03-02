Zulu Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu loses court bid

PIETERMARITZBURG - Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu's bid to have 50% of the late estate of the King Goodwill Zwelithini set aside for her has been dismissed with costs. On Wednesday Judge Isaac Madondo, the KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president, while handing down his judgment on the Zulu royal family court case said there was no dispute about Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu's claim that she was married to the late king in civil rites.

King Goodwill Zwelithini married his first queen, Sibongile Dlamini, in December 1969. The wedding was conducted by Bishop Alpheus Zulu in Nongoma's Anglican Church. Madondo also said the applicant queen also failed to ask the court to declare the other five customary marriages of the King unlawful. As such, the court could not rule on something that was not before it and there was no dispute about that. The judge also noted that the applicant queen wanted a declaratory order that 50% of the estate of the late King be set aside for her as the first wife.

However, Madondo said it was not clear from the application which part of the estate as the royal estate was divided into five categories. He added that the issue of the estate could only be resolved by the executor of the estate or relevant structure like the master of the high court, and not his court.