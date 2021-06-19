Zulu Royal Family is united despite differences in opinion, says Princess Thembi

WITH the Zulu Royal Family divided along factional lines, members of the family were on Saturday at pains to insist that the family was united but only had a difference of opinions, just like in any other family. Zulu royals today tried to downplay the divisions within the family which has seen some members of the family head to court to challenge the naming of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini as the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s successor and to also challenge the authenticity of the late King’s will.

Princess Thembi Zulu, the late King’s sister, who, along with her brother Prince Mbonisi, is one of those opposed to the naming of King Misuzulu as successor to King Zwelithini said that there were no sides in the royal family. “This thing is troubling me because this is one family, this is one household, all of these palaces are one household. We don’t look at it as divided, it is only the views that differ within the family. “There are no sides here because we’re not playing football here, and I’m not supporting anyone,” Princess Thembi said.

Princess Thembi, Prince Mbonisi and the late King’s daughter, Princess Nombuso Zulu, on Saturday held a media briefing of their own, following that of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s on Friday in which he had slammed as treacherous members of the Zulu royal family who had gone ahead with a hunting cleansing ceremony without King Misuzulu’s approval and participation. Buthelezi on Friday said that the ceremony, which also includes the cleansing of the late King’s shield, spears and guns, had to involve the new King, but that they had learnt that this had gone ahead without the King’s knowledge. However, Zulu royals insisted that all members of the family, including the King, had been made aware that the ceremony was going ahead.