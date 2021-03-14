Zulu royal family to hold briefing on mourning plans for King Goodwill Zwelithini

Durban - The Zulu royal family is set to this afternoon provide details of the plans for the week of mourning after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

In a statement, the family expressed their gratitude to the entire nation for the messages of condolences it has received since the passing away of His Majesty.

“The institution of traditional leadership has been the pillar of strength and has provided immeasurable comfort to the Zulu Royal Family. The Zulu Royal family is indebted to the leaders of all political parties, at all levels, across the country for their support during this difficult period,” it said.

The family added that it acknowledged the fact that President Cyril Ramaphosa had instructed that the national flag flies at half-mast at every flag station in the country until the evening of the funeral.

“This is indeed a mark of respect to the late King. A week of mourning, as declared by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government under the leadership of the Premier Sihle Zikalala, provides an opportunity for the nation to reflect on the life of His Majesty, a tireless campaigner for peace, unity and development of his people."