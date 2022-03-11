Zulu royal house factions set for showdown on King's passing anniversary

Durban - The one-year commemoration since the passing away of the longest-reigning monarch, King Goodwill KaBhekuzulu, is set to be another divisive affair as the two main royal factions will mark the event at different palaces to mark the painful period. The two commemorations will take place on Saturday in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

King Goodwill Zwelithini, who was diabetic, passed away on March 12 last year aged 72 and had been on the throne for almost half a century. He is planted at eMakhosini royal cemetery near Ulundi. Initially, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government announced that the prayer would be held at KwaKhethomthandayo and MECs would attend. However, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, prime minister to the Zulu nation, rebuked the government saying the right seat for royal power is now KwaKhangelamankengane palace which is a few kilometres away. On Sunday KwaZulu-Natal premier, Sihle Zikalala was not clear about which commemoration they would attend, only saying that they would be “guided by the royal house” on the matter.

IOL honours the life and contribution of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu with this special commemorative digital magazine. It features moving personal tributes from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation; Jacob Zuma; Ela Gandhi; Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Cogta Minister; and Nigel Ward, on behalf of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The wonderful images accompanying each of these tributes are perfectly complemented by a stunning photo spread capturing the King’s life and passing. On Thursday, the spokesperson of de facto Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, Prince Africa Zulu, said their prayer would go on at KwaKhangelamankengane and said the attendance of the provincial government is not their issue to decide and they are not even sure they will attend any of the prayers.

“It is not clear if the government is still part of the prayer at KwaKhethomthandayo but KwaKhangela Palace is hosting its own prayer under the leadership of our prime minister (Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi) and the rest of the royal family. “Only the spokesperson of the government can give clarity on the government role or position at the KwaKhethomthandayo prayer,” the prince told Independent Media yesterday (Thurs). Prince Mbonisi Zulu, the leader of the so-called “royal rebels” who is now backing Prince Buzabazi Zulu for the throne, did not respond when asked about their prayer and who will attend.

However, Independent Media was informed by one member of the royal rebels that their cleansing ceremony of palaces which they announced on March 2, would go ahead as planned. “Our gathering will start with a prayer on Friday night and on Saturday there will be a prayer service at KwaKhethomthandayo palace to mark a year since the passing of Umdlokombane (King Goodwill Zwelithini). Our plans are going ahead as planned,” said the royal insider. The cleansing ceremony is part of what Prince Mbonisi and Prince Vulindlela Zulu announced shortly after Judge Isaac Madondo of the Pietermaritzburg High Court, handed down his judgment, which cleared the way for Misuzulu to be officially crowned as king.

