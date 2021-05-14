Zulu royal household budget slashed by R5 million

THE Zulu royal household’s annual allocation from the KwaZulu-Natal government has been slashed by R5 million after Premier Sihle Zikalala allocated R66 million to new AmaZulu King Misuzulu Zulu KaZwelithini and his family for the 2021/22 financial year.

Zikalala announced the amount, which is R5m less than last year’s allocation of R71m, during the tabling of his R802.2m Premier’s Office budget vote for the current fiscal year.

The allocation of the funds follows a turbulent couple of months for the Zulu royal family after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu in March and then the unexpected passing of his wife Queen Mantfombi Dlamini in April.

Zikalala said the provincial government was ready to provide the necessary support to the royal family during this period and beyond.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Traditional Leadership and Governance Act No 5 of 2005 in Section 17 provides for the recognition of Isilo as the monarch of KwaZulu-Natal, or king as defined in Section 1 of the Framework Act. In established practice we have therefore clearly defined the role and relevance of the institution of monarchy and the obligations of the provincial government to the royal house.

“Working together with the royal family, we will soon finalise and announce the date for the coronation of His Majesty Misuzulu ka Zwelithini. This will be the first coronation in a long time and will be a fitting tribute to His Majesty King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu who would have reached 50 years on the throne this year,” Zikalala said.

Zikalala said the R66.074m was allocated for activities including the hosting of annual traditional and cultural events to preserve Zulu culture, as well as the hosting of heritage events such as the King’s coronation day and prayer day events.

