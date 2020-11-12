Zulu says transfer of ECDs to Basic Education is on track

SOCIAL Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Thursday said there was progress being made in transferring the early childhood development centres (ECD) function from her department to the Basic Education Department. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the transfer of ECDs during his state of the nation address last year. "The intention to transfer the function to the Department of Basic Education is still on the cards. The department is working with the Department of Basic Education and the Government Technical Advisory Committee (GTAC) to facilitate the process," Zulu said. She was responding to a question during a question and answer session in the National Council of Provinces. Zulu said she and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga were providing political direction to the process and that government structures have been established to facilitate transferring of the ECD function.

She also outlined some of the work being done at both national and provincial level via technical teams.

"GTAC has completed its initial diagnostic report and it is currently working on the state of readiness of the Department Basic Education to receive the function from the Department of Social Development.

"There is some progress recorded in this regard even though I feel it is taking very long," Zulu said.

She also said the transfer of the ECD function to basic education would make it a top priority to improve the quality of education

"The function shift will make it easy to transit children towards the two-year compulsory Grade R before they enter Grade 1," Zulu said.

Political Bureau