Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu has warned against corruption in the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) after 40 officials were implicated in corruption amounting to R50 million. Zulu said investigations have uncovered officials involved in corruption cases in the last two years.

She said some of the cases involved collecting grants intended for dead Sassa beneficiaries, false applications for disability grants and illegal collection of child support grants. Sassa has been under pressure in the last few weeks after payment delays for old-age grants. Zulu, who was replying to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Laetitia Arries, said they have referred some of the cases to the Special Investigating Unit, the Hawks, the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority.

“For the period under review, approximately 701 suspected cases of fraud cases were detected, investigated, involving 40 Sassa (officials) who were implicated to the potential loss of R50,515,541.34. It is important to note that this figure represents a cumulative potential loss documented for the said period involving various other parties not limited to Sassa officials. “These cases ranged from fraudulent collection of grant funds intended for deceased individuals, the submission of disability grant applications with falsified medical information, and the illicit collection of child support grants. “Of the total suspected cases of fraud detected for the period in question, 698 were finalised while three are still under investigation. A total of 37 cases were referred to law enforcement agencies for criminal investigation and prosecution. The notable surge in detection of fraudulent cases can be attributed to Sassa’s anti-corruption strategy,” said Zulu.