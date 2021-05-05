Zulu women regiment to take centre stage during burial of Queen regent Mantfombi

Nongoma – Unlike during the burial of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini in mid-March this year where the Zulu regiment of men played a prominent role, the burial of Zulu Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu will be dominated by a regiment of women.

This was revealed by the leader of the Zulu men’s regiment, Mlandeni “Mgilija” Nhleko, on Wednesday during an interview outside Khangela palace in Nongoma where the mourning for the queen is taking place.

Nhleko said while they would be present during most of the burial activities, this time around their role would be minimal.

“Isiphithiphithi, the women’s regiment the queen was responsible for, would be the one on the side of the queen. That is their role, that’s why they went to Johannesburg to accompany her body back to the palace,” Nhleko said.

According to Princess Tobhi Zungu (nee Zulu), the regiment of women called “Isiphithiphithi” was revived on the advice of the late queen offered to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

VIDEO: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

Meanwhile, as the royal court prepares for the burial of the queen which will take place at dawn on Thursday, mourners continue to flood the palace.

Among the high-profile mourners that have come to the palace includes an EFF contingent led by its secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, the NFP (National Freedom Party) led by its provincial chairperson, Jeremiah Mavundla, the former mayor of Nongoma.

On the traditional front, the traditional councils of the Mavuso, Msibi and Ndlangamandla clans, which occupy the land near the South Africa-Eswatini border near Pongola, also came to the palace to mourn.

[email protected]

Political Bureau