Zuma appoints Mpiyakhe Fanyana Limba as new treasurer general for MK Party

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma has appointed Mpiyakhe Fanyana Limba as the party’s new treasurer general, after the resignation of Dr Thanti Mthanti in January. IOL News previously reported that Mthanti, who took over the role in December, stepped down on January 17, citing personal and professional commitments after a period of resignation.

His resignation came just a month after his appointment to the role, replacing Menzi Ngubane. MK Party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed that Zuma has made the decision in accordance with the party’s constitution and after consultations with the national officials, to appoint Limba as the new treasurer general. Limba assumes the role immediately.

“Pursuant to a vacancy in the office of the treasurer general, H.E. President Zuma has made this decision in order to continue to strengthen the organisation and to ensure that there is sound financial management and accountability,” Ndhlela said. Ndhlela said Zuma had expressed full confidence in appointing Limba to the position. “The President has expressed the utmost faith and confidence in commander Limba to execute this task with diligence and a revolutionary conscience, guided by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party Constitution, its values and principles.

“We call upon all members of uMkhonto weSizwe Party to warmly welcome and support Commander Mpiyakhe, as he picks up the spear and assumes his duties in serving and ensuring the true liberation of our people,” Ndhlela added. The party had seen several changes in leadership, including the July 2024 removal of treasurer general Danisa Zulu, which was followed by the resignation of secretary general Arthur Zwane. In the letter, regarding Zulu’s removals, Zuma said: “This serves to express my heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding and priceless revolutionary work you have done for the MKP.

"Owing to the need of using our limited and available human capital efficiently, I have decided to relinquish you from the Secretary General functions with immediate effect. "I will soon engage you regarding a new role can play in a dynamic organisation as MKP. You are expected to handover to the newly incumbent in the office," Zuma said.