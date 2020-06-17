Zuma back in court for arms deal pre-trial hearing next week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

FORMER president Jacob Zuma and his co-accused French arms manufacturing company Thales are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court next week for a pre-trial hearing, with only 25 members of the public allowed to occupy the public gallery. Zuma faces a total of 16 charges relating fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering amounting to just more than R4 million between 1996 and 2005 In a statement, the office of the Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng insisted that due to measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic there would be strict social distance protocols to be “observed in the media and public galleries”. “This will result in a very limited number of seats available for members of the public and media. “To ensure the safety of all court users, members of the media and public are requested to follow all security procedures as will be communicated by court officials,” read the statement.

Members of the public were encouraged to follow proceedings remotely via the live broadcast which will be provided by the ENCA.

“As with the video feed, there will be a pool system for photographers.

“The South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) and the Foreign Correspondents Association (FCA) are kindly requested to co-ordinate and submit names of photographers who will form a pool for and provide pictures to the media,” read the statement.

Zuma had last month told Independent Media that he was ready for his day in court as “it is (time for) South Africans to hear the truth”.

This was after he had withdrawn his application to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal against the lower courts, which had refused to grant him permanent stay of prosecution.