Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma took to Twitter on Thursday night to remind the ANC about its conference resolutions in relation with the debate surrounding the South African Reserve Bank.

Senior ANC leaders had been embroiled in a public spat following the party’s lekgotla at the weekend.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule had told journalists during a media briefing on Tuesday that the ANC had resolved to that the central bank’s mandate should be expanded beyond price stability, to also include growth and employment.

The ANC’s head of economic transformation, Enoch Godongwana, accused Magashule of misrepresenting the outcomes of the NEC lekgotla and said no resolution had been taken.

Is there policy uncertainty? Here is a reminder of one of the resolutions at the last ANC elective conference in Nasrec pic.twitter.com/X26bb5vI1e — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) June 6, 2019

By Thursday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa released a statement through the party’s presidential office and said the mandate of the reserve bank remained unchanged.

Ramaphosa said it was the party’s desire for the reserve bank to be publicly owned, but he said this would not be happening immediately.

“We recognize that this will come at a cost, which given our current economic and fiscal situation, is simply not prudent,” said Ramaphosa.

Magashule appeared to tweet his own statement from earlier in the week in protest, but this was soon deleted and labeled as a ‘fake tweet’. The secretary-general then tweeted Ramaphosa’s statement and added “all ANC members who love tweeting and expressing themselves are to adhere to this line of march”.

It has come to my attention that there is a fake tweet doing the rounds alleged to be from my account.



The Officials have met today and we have agreed to the below statement. All ANC members who love Tweeting and expressing themselves are to adhere to this line of march. pic.twitter.com/CTwkXNPmOA — Ace Magashule (OFFICIAL) (@Magashule_Ace) June 6, 2019

About an hour after Magashule tweeted, Zuma followed and quashed at the notion of policy uncertainty.

“Is there policy uncertainty? Here is a reminder of one of the resolutions of the last ANC elective conference in Nasrec,” Zuma tweeted, adding a picture of the party’s resolution on the issue of the South African Reserve Bank.

Is there policy uncertainty? Here is a reminder of one of the resolutions at the last ANC elective conference in Nasrec pic.twitter.com/X26bb5vI1e — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) June 6, 2019

On Twitter, some agreed with Zuma, but others questioned why Zuma had not acted on the resolution as it had only been reaffirmed at Nasrec.

And you didn't nationalize reserve bank, why? — Thuso™ 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ramalokot) June 6, 2019

Keep quiet bawo,we dont want yr sphithiphithi here,we are led by CR. — Masoka kaDedeza (@Zet_KC7) June 6, 2019

Baba you had your chance and as a country we didn’t fare any better so please leave others to deal with these complex matters. We are in hole because zumanomics and expropriation masquerading as radical economic transformation mxm! — Thapelo Mpai (@ThapeloLdf) June 6, 2019

The resolution is very clear Mongameli now we want implementation.. — Mnguni Manqoba (@mnguni_manqoba) June 6, 2019

You were too busy looting state money during ur 9 wasted yrs instead of implementing those policies,nw u wanna act smart wth mafia friends (Ace) we are in this mess bcos of you — wanted khoza (@khoza_wanted) June 6, 2019