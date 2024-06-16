Zuma condemns GNU as white-led alliance, vows to expose "white agents"

Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party leader, Jacob Zuma, through the party's spokesperson addressed the media on Sunday night where he slammed the newly formed Government of National Unity. Zuma while present, did not speak initially but his statement was read out by Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the party's spokesperson.

I can tell you, as an ANC member, that there’s no such thing as the Government of National Unity (GNU). It is a white-led "unholy" alliance between the DA and ANC. Zuma promises to expose “white agents” who alleged planned to take the country back to apartheid.

Zuma, who now leads the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party, described the GNU as a deal for the markets and not for the people, adding that it was sponsored by big business. “We need to educate our people that there is no Government of National Unity in South Africa. There is a white-led unholy alliance between the DA and the ANC of Ramaphosa. It is sponsored by big business. It is for the benefit of the markets, not the people. “It must be crushed before it finds its feet,” the statement read by Ndhlela said.

According to Zuma, MKP has asked its legal counsel to write a letter of demand to the SABC to stop deliberately misleading South Africans by referring to present sellout coalitions as GNU or Government of "Provincial Unity." Failure to do so, he said, would result in the MKP marching to the SABC to demand the truth. “We know that the private media has to serve its masters. But the SABC belongs to us. It has no right to feed our people with lies and to pursue narrow agendas at our expense.

“We shall seek an urgent meeting with the SABC Board and management to raise this issue and, if necessary, educate them on the correct political terms which are appropriate. “If they do not listen, the people will march to the SABC offices to demand the truth. If there is a Government of National Unity, why are its founding documents only signed by Mr Mbalula and Helen Zille?” he said. The Patriotic Alliance, GOOD and Inkatha Freedom Party have all reportedly signed the statement of intent to form a government of national unity.

Patricial De Lille's GOOD party and the IFP signed the statement on Saturday and Gayton McKenzie's PA signed it on Friday. Zuma said the ANC has joined the moonshot pact led by the DA because there’s no such thing as the GNU. Zuma further disputed the DA-ANC "propaganda" that MKP was against the Constitution.