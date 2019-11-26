Johannesburg - Former intelligence boss Mo Rieaz Shaik says former president Jacob Zuma did not act appropriately as executive head of intelligence with regards to the proposed investigation into the Gupta family.
Shaik was appearing at the Zondo commission for a second day on Tuesday and said Zuma could not separate his relationship with Guptas and his role as the head of state.
Shaik and his intelligence colleagues had in 2011 decided to embark on an investigation into the Gupta family. He said they were faced with disapproval from then state security minister Siyabonga Cwele. The minister did not approve of the investigation and told Shaik to halt it.
The investigation was needed because of a possible national security risk posed by the Gupta family. The US government had also raised questions regarding the family’s involvement in purchasing a uranium mine.
Shaik said another concern were reports around Mbalula declaring in an ANC NEC meeting that he had been called by one of the Gupta brothers and informed that he would be appointed as minister of sports.
He said this revelation was a concern around the president and possible infiltration of foreign individuals in the workings of the state.
Shaik and his colleague Gibson Njenje had decided to engage Zuma on the importance of the investigation.