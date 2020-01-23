Johannesburg - Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has denied assertions that former president Jacob Zuma has received “preferential treatment” from the state capture commission.
Zondo, who chairs the commission, said he treats "everyone equally and with respect”.
He was addressing the media on Thursday at briefing regarding the extension the commission seeks from the high court.
Zuma was scheduled to appear at the commission from this week but his legal representatives told Zondo that he was too ill to appear. This was not the first time that Zuma had cancelled an appearance at the inquiry.
He was due to appear last November and also cited his ill-health as a reason why he could not appear. The former president made an appearance at the inquiry in July and denied the allegations that he had allowed to the Gupta family to capture the state.