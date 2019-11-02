Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma filed court papers on Friday amid panic that he would miss the deadline to apply for leave to appeal the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling against his application for permanent stay of prosecution in the arms deal matter.
NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed on Saturday that Zuma filed the papers exactly on the cut off date. His legal representatives would not comment.
“I can confirm that Mr. Zuma had filed his application for leave to appeal,” said Kara.
However, she said she did not have a clue of the Zuma’s key argument in the papers.
“You will have to wait for Monday as the papers will be with the register of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg,” she said.