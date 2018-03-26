The Hawks have confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has been officially issued with a summons to appear at the Durban High Court next week. File picture: Elmond Jiyane / GCIS

Durban - The Hawks have confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has been officially issued with a summons to appear at the Durban High Court next week.

Zuma's lawyer Michael Hulley has reportedly confirmed that he has received the summons on behalf of his client.

The former president’s first day in court is on April 6 and he is expected to apply for bail along with arms deal manufacturer Thint. The date of Zuma’s appearance was agreed upon by both the prosecution and defence last week.



The charges that Zuma faces relate to the arms deal matter and he faces 16 charges for 700 counts of corruption, money laundering, fraud and racketeering.

Last year the Supreme Court confirmed a High Court decision that former NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe erred when he decided to drop the corruption charges against Zuma in 2009.

NPA head Shaun Abrahams made the decision to charge Zuma two weeks ago after he considered his representations.

Political Bureau