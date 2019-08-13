Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Hours after leaving the country intrigued on Monday by tweeting that "everything is falling apart" and the valley is vulnerable as it is facing the wind, former president Jacob Zuma threw another political jab. Unlike the previous tweet, which was littered with Zulu idioms that could not be easily decoded, Zuma was more straightforward.

Kubi!

Ongcwelengcwele abathi bafaka Impi yokulwa neNkohlakalo, yibo manje abamanaphanapha udaka lweNkohlakalo nobugebengu.



Kazi iyozala nkomoni? — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) August 12, 2019

Loosely translated, it means “Things are bad, the same people who came to power on the promise that they will fight corruption are now tainted by corruption and criminality. I wonder what will be the end result”.

The tweet was interpreted in some quarters as a political jab aimed at reigning ANC and country President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is entangled in a CR17 donation leaked e-mail scandal that is threatening his presidency.

As expected, the latest tweet by the former state president attracted differing views, with some calling him a bitter old man who should accept his grand scheme was defeated at Nasrec.

One Twitter user who identified as Farmer Andries (@AndriesOom) said Zuma was showing his true colours.

This is the last kick of a dying horse by Zuma... Jacob Zuma is finished and klaar, and now he is displaying his ill-diiscipline and divisiveness ;How the mighty have fallen! — Farmer Andries (@AndriesOom) August 12, 2019

While others felt that he was telling the truth and he should be left alone.

A Twitter user, Alpha B (@Green_Greenly) tweeting in Zulu, saying they all accused Zuma of corruption and now is their turn to face the same accusations.

😂 Babezenza ngcono ngawe baba. Sekungakubo manje — Alpha B👑 (@Green_Greenly) August 12, 2019

Political Bureau