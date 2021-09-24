Zuma foundation mum on his reported presence in Nkandla

DURBAN – THE Jacob Zuma foundation has refused to comment on the reported presence of former president Jacob Zuma at his home in Nkandla. The foundation said its earlier stand that the release of Zuma from the military hospital in Pretoria, still prevails.

This follows widespread reports yesterday, that he has been discharged and was back home for the long weekend. "Dear Media, The Foundation is inundated with a barrage of calls following a Media report which purports that H E (his excellency) President Zuma is back at Nkandla. "The Foundation wishes to reiterate its earlier position that the discharge from Hospital of H E prez Zuma will not be made public," the foundation’s spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi said.

Zuma has been hogging the headlines since September 5, when correctional services chief, Arthur Fraser, unilaterally authorised his release on medical parole. This was merely two months into his 15 months sentence for the contempt of court. Fraser’s decision has pitted him against the DA, AfriForum and the Helen Suzman Foundation who have since approached the Pretoria high court to set aside the decision.