Zuma foundation mum on his reported presence in Nkandla
DURBAN – THE Jacob Zuma foundation has refused to comment on the reported presence of former president Jacob Zuma at his home in Nkandla.
The foundation said its earlier stand that the release of Zuma from the military hospital in Pretoria, still prevails.
This follows widespread reports yesterday, that he has been discharged and was back home for the long weekend.
"Dear Media, The Foundation is inundated with a barrage of calls following a Media report which purports that H E (his excellency) President Zuma is back at Nkandla.
"The Foundation wishes to reiterate its earlier position that the discharge from Hospital of H E prez Zuma will not be made public," the foundation’s spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi said.
Zuma has been hogging the headlines since September 5, when correctional services chief, Arthur Fraser, unilaterally authorised his release on medical parole.
This was merely two months into his 15 months sentence for the contempt of court.
Fraser’s decision has pitted him against the DA, AfriForum and the Helen Suzman Foundation who have since approached the Pretoria high court to set aside the decision.
Earlier this week, the Zondo Commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo who approached the Constitutional Court to jail the former president for contempt, said it was compiling its final report, and will no longer challenge his medical parole.
“"The Commission has noted that the DA and AfriForum have each launched separate applications in the Gauteng Division of the High Court to challenge the lawfulness of the decision of the Commissioner of Correctional Services to grant Mr Jacob Zuma medical parole. In each of those applications the Commission has been cited as one of the respondents.
"The Commission wishes to announce that it will not be taking part in any of the proceedings.“
Political Bureau