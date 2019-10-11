JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Friday said it "welcomed" the Pietermaritzburg High Court judgment that turned down an application for a permanent stay from prosecution lodged by former president Jacob Zuma and French company Thales.
The ruling was handed down by Judges Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, Bhekisisa Mnguni and Esther Steyn. They dismissed the applications with costs.
Zuma and Thales are implicated in graft allegations dating back more than a decade, which are linked to the arms deal. The on-off matter, which was reinstated last year, will now proceed in the same court on Tuesday.
Commenting on the ruling, IFP Chief Whip in Parliament Narend Singh, said: "The reinstatement of these charges by the high court last year was a victory for the rule of law in our country".
Singh said the former president was shielded when his financial advisor Schabir Shaik was tried and convicted for the same charges of fraud and corruption.