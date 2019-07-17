The state capture inquiry is investigating allegations of corruption centred around the controversial Gupta family. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Jacob Zuma's legal team says the appearance of the former president on Friday will depend on whether or not the commission of inquiry into state capture "sticks to the rules". This after proceedings adjourned on a dramatic note on Wednesday after Zuma's legal team accused the commission in several instances of subjecting their client to cross-examination, which they had not applied to do.

Throughout the day, the former president and his legal team objected to some of the questions put to the former president, saying this process was "poor" and unfair.

His legal team has been making objections of this nature since Zuma first took to the stand on Monday.

Zuma's lawyer Dan Mantsha, speaking to the media following Wednesday's adjournment, again reiterated Zuma's stance.

"The former president has been invited, allegedly to clarify issues that the commission want clarified. And in terms of the commission rules and as the commission clarified on Monday, the president is not here to be cross-examined because cross-examination is done upon an application and upon a consideration by the chairperson and none of those was done.

"We complained on Monday after listening to the questions which the commission's legal team was putting to him, that those questions amounted to him being cross-examined."

Mantsha explained that despite this matter being raised and an agreement being reached, it was never carried out by the legal team.

He slammed Wednesday's continued grilling of the former president, saying it was intended to" attack his credibility".

While Mantsha was adament that his client would return to the commission on Friday, he insisted his taking to the stand would depend on the commission's decision.

"Of course we'll be here on Friday but it's for the commission to tell us whether they will apply the rules, whether they will treat the president like other former ministers," he said.