Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma has lost an application for leave to appeal the Pietermaritzburg High Court judgment, but he still has an option to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn the Friday’s ruling, said law expert Mpumelelo Zikalala.
Zikalala of the Zikalala Attorneys said if the supreme court also dismissed the Zuma and his co-accused French arms manufacturing company Thales’s petition they could still launch another petition to the Constitutional Court to hear their appeal.
Zuma’s spokesperson Vukile Mathabela said his boss’s lawyer would read the high court judgment and take the decision.
In less than a minute ruling, Judge Bhekisisa Nguni said “application is dismissed with costs. This court is adjourned”.
Zikalala had before the judgment told Independent Media that Zuma and Thale’s prospects of winning the application to appeal were very slim. But he said they would still be able to petition the higher courts.