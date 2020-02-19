Johannesburg - The State Security Agency's protection services protocols were not followed when former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni was provided with personal security, the Zondo commission heard.
The inquiry on Wednesday heard from an SSA official who is testifying in-camera to protect his identity and the position he holds at the agency. Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo granted "Mr Y's" application to have his identity hidden.
My Y explained that when Thulani Dhlomo was appointed in 2012 as the head of the SSA's Directorate of Special Operations he changed the unit's mandate. The unit ran parallel to former president Jacob Zuma's protection services.
He explained that one of the consequences of this change led to several people, who could be seen as Zuma's supporters, were granted security services by the SSA.
One such individual was Myeni.