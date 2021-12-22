Zuma presidency party postponed to Thursday

Durban: The political bash to celebrate former president Jacob Zuma's nine years of presidency has now been postponed until Thursday afternoon. Initially, the party, organised by Zuma’s supporters, was set to be in Nkandla, northern KwaZulu-Natal late on Wednesday afternoon.

However, in a sudden change of dates, the supporters, in a group statement, said the party had been changed to Thursday. It would be at Zuma's home in Nkandla. Independent Media understands that the change of dates was made necessary by requests from some high-profile Zuma supporters who wanted to join the celebration. "The objective is to give thanks to uBaba and his family for the selfless sacrifice during the Struggle years. We also want to thank him for the nine progressive and most developmental years in our new democracy.

"Unfortunately, we hope Cdes will organise their own transport and bring thanks giving gifts with them to thank uBaba for what he has done for us. Remembering that uBaba has an annual event every year where he gives gifts to the people, this time around we want to be the ones that give back to him, given the current circumstances. “We hope to see you there on 23 December 2021 at 13h00, Nkandla Homestead where we will be giving our gifts to uBaba and the family," the supporters said. Meanwhile, another group of Zuma's supporters are planning to host a picnic at his home on Monday, December 27.

According to a poster circulated by the organisers, they want to celebrate with "The people's president", and those planning to join the picnic should consider bringing gifts for Zuma. "Gifts for Msholozi (Zuma) are welcomed," reads the poster. [email protected]