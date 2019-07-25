On Wednesday Hanekom denied that he shared names with the EFF, saying he only met them and challenged them to produce an audio recording of the meeting.
He said he had no idea why Malema suddenly on Tuesday decided to make the confidential meeting public.
I’m not surprised by @Julius_S_Malema revelations regarding @Derek_Hanekom. It is part of the plan I mentioned at the Zondo Commission. @Derek_Hanekom is a known enemy agent.— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) July 25, 2019
In a text message that was circulated widely on social media on Wednesday, Hanekom said it was no secret that there was a number of discussions with opposition parties to force Zuma out.
“I had coffee with Godrich Gardee (EFF’s secretary general) twice at the Eastgate Mugg and Bean. Maybe even three times. I did not give him a list of ANC names nor did I say that Pravin and I were discussing the formation of a new party,” he wrote to the SABC.
“No, this had nothing to do with forming any party. There is nothing to explain. There is nothing wrong with members of different parties meet(ing) with each other. He (Malema) initiated it,” Hanekom said in response.
Earlier this month Zuma told the Zondo Commission inquiry into state capture about an alleged decades-long campaign of character assassination in an attempt to "get rid" of him.
“Some say this old man is angry,” he said at the time. “All I’m saying is people must be very careful. When I say, I will say things about them - I mean it.”
He warned his detractors that he would reveal information about more “spies” in the ruling party, after claiming his former Cabinet ministers Siphiwe Nyanda and Ngoako Ramatlhodi were double agents in the apartheid-era.
“They will think I am mad when I reveal them one by one,” he told the commission.IOL