Zuma still tops MK party list after court victory

Former president Jacob Zuma is topping the list of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) released the final list of candidates to serve in Parliament. Zuma is among members of the MK party who are contesting for seats in the national legislature.

The IEC released its final list on Wednesday after the Electoral Court concluded its case against Zuma, following an objection. In terms of the IEC election timetable, objections against candidates had to be finalised by Tuesday and that is the day the court made its ruling. It said it would give its reasons later for allowing Zuma to contest the elections, even though he had been convicted and sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

This was after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of refusing to obey its order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. In the final list of the MK party that was released on Wednesday, it remained largely unchanged, with Zuma on the number one spot, followed by the man who registered the party, Jabulani Khumalo. MK party leader in KwaZulu-Natal Visvin Reddy is also high up on the list with Des van Rooyen, who served in Zuma’s cabinet.