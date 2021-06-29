Zuma, supporters asked to respect Concourt judgment

Johannesburg - The Defend Our Democracy Campaign has called on former president Jacob Zuma to respect and abide by the Constitutional Court’s judgment jailing him for 15 months for contempt of court. The campaign also pleaded with Zuma’s supporters to respect and abide by the apex court’s ruling handed down on Tuesday.

”We call on the criminal justice authorities to act on the judgement and ensure effective implementation thereof,” the campaign said. The Constitutional Court jailed the former president for 15 months, for failing to comply with its order forcing him to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture earlier this year. In the scathing majority judgment written by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe, the apex court ordered Zuma submit himself to either Nkandla or Johannesburg Central police station within five calendar days.

Should Zuma fail to meet the five-day deadline, Justice Khampepe ordered that within three calendar days, Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole must take all necessary steps to ensure the former ANC leader was committed to a correctional centre. Zuma must also pay the costs of the commission’s urgent application on a punitive scale. The campaign described the judgment as an important vindication of the Constitution’s authority, the independence of the country’s judiciary and the rule of law.

”In particular, today’s judgment underlines the essential principle that all are equal before the Constitution and our law. Our constitutional democracy has been hard won, entailing sacrifice from many in the fight for South Africa’s democracy. This moment demands that that struggle for constitutional democracy be honoured,” said the campaign. [email protected]