Former president Jacob Zuma. File picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.

Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma on Friday said his being constantly linked to corruption and state capture was due to sustained propaganda. Daring those accusing him of being at the centre of state capture and corruption, he said he was willing to listen if they came forward and said “this is what Zuma has done”.

Zuma, accompanied by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, Youth League secretary Njabulo Nzuza and KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee member Mluleki Ndobe, was in Lamontville, south of Durban, to hand over a newly built home to struggle veteran Amos Ndwalane, 70.

Ndwalane narrowly escaped being hanged by the apartheid regime in the then-Pretoria Central Prison (now Kgosi Mampuru II) following a mission that led to the public killing of the person who assassinated Lamontville-based activist Msizi Dube in April 1983.

Ndwalane’s life was spared as a result of the regime’s decision to unban the ANC on February 2, 1990 and the subsequent abolishing of the death penalty.

Zuma said he had no idea what had provoked the notion that his campaigning for the ANC would cost the party crucial votes at the polls because he was tainted.

“I am an ANC member, which is generally known, and the processes in the ANC means that if you’re in the ANC you do everything that all members do. Why should they question if I do it?

“I don’t understand,” he said.

Magashule said Zuma should work in tandem with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa because for as long as he was a former president of the ANC he should work together with the incumbent president of the party to consolidate and solidify the unity of the ANC.

“That’s what the president has been doing and we believe that president Zuma and President Ramaphosa will do so, so they leave a legacy in the ANC and in South Africa.”

Magashule further highlighted that he would campaign anywhere with any leader of the ANC, including Zuma, because the likes of Zuma were leaders of the party and they respected them.

Political Bureau