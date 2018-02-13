President Zuma addressing the nation on his resignation as President Of South Africa. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Johannesburg - As Jacob Zuma resigned as the head of state, he told the nation that he was not afraid of a motion of no confidence and losing his presidential benefits.





Zuma took time to explain his reasoning before announcing that he was stepping down as president. He insisted that he still does not agree with the ANC’s decision.





"I fear no motion of confidence or impeachment for they are mechanism people can use to legally remove me," said Zuma





“No life should be lost in my name, and the ANC should not be divided in my name, therefore I have taken the decision to resign. Even though I disagree with the decision of the party,” said Zuma.





Speaking in IsiZulu he said that he wanted to leave through the channel that he had entered through.









Zuma said that he believes he has done the job he was tasked to do, and thanked government officials that he had worked with.





The ANC had recalled Zuma at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday night after a marathon meeting that lasted for hours.





When Zuma was told of the decision, he refused to resign.





If he had not made the announcement on Wednesday night, he would have been ultimately removed through Parliament in a no confidence vote supported by opposition parties and the ANC.





Zuma said earlier in the day during an interview with the SABC that he felt victimized because he was not given a reason why he should resign.





Zuma repeated the statement during his address, saying "I have only asked that the party articulate my transgressions”.





“There was an agreement that should I leave office before my term, that there be a transition period where some of duties are delegated the deputy president (Cyril Ramaphosa),” said.





Zuma said he had asked to be given a timeframe until June before he resigns so he could introduce Ramaphosa to various international bodies such as the African Union and Brics.





He thanked the nation and the ANC as he concluded his address.





Political Bureau