Zuma to 'clear his name over arms deal in court' after withdrawing appeal application
"He hopes that his innocence will indeed be demonstrated for all to see. He appreciates the support he continues to receive from the citizens of this country and expresses his unreserved respect for the judiciary and other relevant State institutions.
"Finally, I hope that our citizens will finally get some certainty and closure as to the real beneficiaries of the arms deal, if any corruption in that regard did occur.
"He has always sought the opportunity to clear his name before our courts."
Zuma has been charged with one count of racketeering, 12 of fraud, four of corruption and one of money laundering. French arms company Thales' stay of prosecution application was also denied.
The former president faces 16 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering amounting to just more than R4 million between 1996 and 2005.
IOL
[BREAKING NEWS]— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) April 29, 2020
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has issued a statement regarding the withdrawal of the application for leave to appeal permanent stay
ISUKILE!🔥🔥🔥 Zuma is coming for them! TRIAL it is!! pic.twitter.com/o430h4xoVF