Zuma to 'clear his name over arms deal in court' after withdrawing appeal application

His foundation said in a statement on Wednesday: "This indeed paves the way for him to prepare for his trial and demonstrate that he has never benefited from any arms deal corruption or tried to evade the trial.

The appeal was lodged after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed it without even hearing his lawyers, arguing that it had no prospect of success. That was after a similar ruling by the Pietermaritzburg High Court in November last year.

The new legal team had to decide whether or not it should proceed with Zuma’s appeal regarding his permanent stay of prosecution application.

"He hopes that his innocence will indeed be demonstrated for all to see. He appreciates the support he continues to receive from the citizens of this country and expresses his unreserved respect for the judiciary and other relevant State institutions.

"Finally, I hope that our citizens will finally get some certainty and closure as to the real beneficiaries of the arms deal, if any corruption in that regard did occur.

"He has always sought the opportunity to clear his name before our courts."

Zuma has been charged with one count of racketeering, 12 of fraud, four of corruption and one of money laundering. French arms company Thales' stay of prosecution application was also denied.

The former president faces 16 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering amounting to just more than R4 million between 1996 and 2005.