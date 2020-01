Zuma to get summons to appear at Zondo Commission









Jacob Zuma Cape Town - Former president Jacob Zuma will receive a summons to get him to appear before the Zondo Commission at the end of the month. The commission announced its legal team would deal with the application. It comes after Zuma asked for a postponement of his appearance before the commission late last year. Zuma was initially admitted to hospital for stress. He was later reported to have gone to Cuba for an unrelated treatment for alleged poisoning.

In his last appearance at the commission last year, Zuma denied any wrongdoing following allegations of state capture.

In his testimony he named senior ANC figures as spies but they challenged him.

Former Cabinet minister Derek Hanekom recently won a lawsuit against Zuma in that regard.

Senior party official and former Limpopo premier Ngoako Ramathlodi said this week he would cross-examine him at the commission over the spy allegations.

Zuma’s appearance before the commission comes as he battles another legal challenge related to the arms deal corruption case.

He lost that battle last year, but is appealing the permanent stay of prosecution.

A full bench of the High Court had ruled against his application.

Politics Bureau