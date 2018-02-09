Reports have emerged that President Jacob Zuma has demanded his legal fees be waived as part of conditions for his possible exit. File picture: GCIS

Johannesburg - Reports have emerged that President Jacob Zuma has demanded his legal fees be waived as part of conditions for his possible exit.

eNCA reports that Zuma does not want the burden of legal costs if he is to step down as President. This is one of the issues that have come up during negotiations for his possible resignation.

The President has faced a number of legal cases over the years and it's expected that he may face more legal woes in future, which could amount in millions of rand in legal fees.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has been in discussions with Zuma for him to resign as the ANC could not have two centres of power.

Ramaphosa on Wednesday said discussions with Zuma were fruitful.

On Sunday, Zuma met with the ANC's top six who tried to convince him to step-down, but Zuma told them that he was not leaving.

It is expected that the party's top six will meet Zuma on Saturday to continue talks.

Political Hub