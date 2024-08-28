Zuma welcomes former SOE heads as new MPs to MK Party ranks

UMkhonto Wesizwe Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma says the party’s eight new MPs represent their vision of assembling the “most brilliant and capable black professionals” to drive South Africa toward progressive leadership. The MKP swore in eight Members of Parliament, including former SOE heads and seasoned professionals.

Amongst those sworn in were Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, and Lucky Montana, all former CEOs of state-owned enterprises who faced scrutiny during Zuma's presidency for their involvement in state capture allegations. Despite their controversial pasts, the MKP praised them as accomplished public servants whose expertise and experience are invaluable to the nation’s future. “The MKP fully embraces these capable and experienced public servants because we know that that the neocolonial elite and establishments as well as the Ramaphosa led ANC hounded them out of state owned enterprises so that they weaken them and later privatise them.

“The MKP is bringing them into the fold so that they can continue to provide strategic leadership and insulate our institutions and State companies from capture and privatisation,” said Zuma. Brian Molefe The former CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Transnet, Molefe is celebrated for his role in stabilizing public entities and improving the profitability of South Africa’s largest logistics and freight operator.

His tenure at Eskom was marked by efforts to maintain energy supply amid the country’s electricity crisis, although he later faced accusations of corruption. Siyabonga Gama As Transnet’s CEO, Gama led initiatives that significantly boosted South Africa's logistics and transportation sectors. His leadership is credited with turning around the state-owned enterprise’s fortunes, though his tenure also drew allegations of mismanagement.

Lucky Montana The former CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), Montana has a deep background in public transport and has been involved in shaping the country's rail infrastructure. He, too, faced charges related to corruption but remains a respected figure in the transport sector. Other new MPs include:

Gezani Eric Kobane, known as Papa Penny, is a renowned South African artist and former Giyani local municipality councillor, recognized for his contributions to arts and culture. Thulani Innocent Gamede, a seasoned academic and former provincial leader, with qualifications in engineering and public administration. Thembinkosi Siboniso Mjadu, whose background in civil engineering and project management reflects the party’s focus on bringing technical expertise to governance.

Mzwanele Manyi, a corporate professional and former CEO of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), who also recently left the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join the MKP. Nompumelelo Matilda Gasa, who has extensive experience in education, policy development, and communications, having served under various MECs in the Department of Education. Zuma emphasized that these appointments signal a new era for the MKP, as they continue to build a capable opposition that challenges the current national unity government.

The party views this development as a step toward strengthening their position ahead of the 2026 local government elections and the 2029 general elections. While the MKP celebrates its new members, the appointments have not been without controversy. Molefe, Gama, and Montana’s legacies are still marred by allegations of corruption and fraud during their time in charge of critical state institutions.