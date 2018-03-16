Johannesburg - The ANC says it has noted the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) decision for former President Jacob Zuma to face trial on 16 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering.

The party said, in a statement issued by the office of the Secretary General Ace Magashule, that the party had confidence in the country's judicial system and equality of the rule of law.

Magashule said the ANC urges South Africans to give the NPA the space to conduct its work without interference.

"We continue to assert the inalienable right of all in our country, including Comrade Jacob Zuma, to be presumed innocent until and if proven guilty," said Magashule.

NPA head Shaun Abrahams announced the decision that Zuma should face trial on Friday afternoon.

He said the representations made by Zuma were unsuccessful and that the court would be the most appropriate place for the issues to ventilated.

The NPA head said the date of Zuma's trial will be decided by the KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions in consultation with Zuma's lawyers.

