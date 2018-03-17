FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, file photo of former South African Jacob Zuma, gestures as a new party leader addresses delegates during the closing of the ANC's elective conference in Johannesburg. The director of South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority says that former president Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted on 16 charges of corruption. Shaun Abrahams announced Friday that Zuma will be face charges including fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)

Former president Jacob Zuma’s future in the ANC remains unclear as is whether he will be allowed to continue to campaign for the party after the National Prosecuting Authority slapped him with 16 charges of corruption.

The National Executive Committee is meeting this week and it could decide on Zuma’s future role in the party in relation to campaigning for next year's elections.

Zuma was in KwaZulu-Natal last weekend where he campaigned for the ANC in Durban and Nkandla.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Saturday Zuma had not been found guilty in any court.

“We must appreciate that when you are charged you are not guilty,” he said.

He said the decision to get former ANC leaders to campaign for the party ahead of the polls next year was an olive branch to strengthen their campaign. However, this also depended on their availability.

It is expected that the NEC will decide what will happen with Zuma.

On the other hand Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille told Independent Media she was available to testify against Zuma. De Lille blew the whistle on the arms deal corruption in Parliament in 1999.

She said the NPA had already notified her to give evidence.

“I was contacted by the NPA about three months ago asking me if I would be prepared to be a witness and I said yes,” said De Lille. She said she has been vindicated by the NPA decision to charge Zuma.

“It feels a long time from September 9, 1999 when I told Parliament that the then deputy president (Zuma) was implicated in the arms deal.

She said it had dispelled the notion there was no evidence in the arms deal as it was found by the Seriti Commission of Inquiry a few years ago.

Chairman of the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services Mathole Motshekga said they appreciated the work done by the NPA.

He said there was no delay in the matter and if the NPA wanted to give Zuma time to make representations, as he did, that was allowed in the law.

“We don’t see the delay as indicating that the NPA is not independent because it has to be fair to people affected. The important thing is that (NPA head) Shaun Abrahams had given assurance and he has acted,” said Motshekga.

He said the NPA should be allowed to do its work in other investigations including state capture.

Weekend Argus