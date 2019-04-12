ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Independent Media

Cape Town - ANC secretary general Ace Magashule's birthday wishes to former president Jacob Zuma conveniently left out the word "former". "I'd like to wish President @PresJGZuma a happy birthday. Ukhule Nxamalala," Magashule tweeted on Friday.

The embattled ANC NEC member was admonished by numerous people but a large number of supporters endorsed his message, saying that there are "no former presidents in the liberation movement". 

Zuma, who turns 77 today, has a huge following and #ZumaDay was trending on Friday as birthday wishes streamed in for Umsholozi.






Many supporters also shared their favourite Zuma moments.




