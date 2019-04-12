Cape Town - ANC secretary general Ace Magashule's birthday wishes to former president Jacob Zuma conveniently left out the word "former". "I'd like to wish President @PresJGZuma a happy birthday. Ukhule Nxamalala," Magashule tweeted on Friday.
The embattled ANC NEC member was admonished by numerous people but a large number of supporters endorsed his message, saying that there are "no former presidents in the liberation movement".
Zuma, who turns 77 today, has a huge following and #ZumaDay was trending on Friday as birthday wishes streamed in for Umsholozi.
I'd like to wish President @PresJGZuma a happy birthday. Ukhule Nxamalala #ZumaDay pic.twitter.com/xfgaN6OjOK— Ace Magashule (OFFICIAL) (@Magashule_Ace) April 12, 2019
Once a President, always a President— #OneMillionPadsCampaign (@MajavuThabiso) April 12, 2019
All the best to our former president we the country still love you— ngcebo_ngema (@ngcebo_ngema) April 12, 2019
There are no formers in the Mass Democratic Movement. From branch to national level.— Sphe Masuku (@Sphelele_Masuku) April 12, 2019
My President, the love and respect many of us have for you can't be measured. You're the true son of the soil. A leader. May you live longer as we still need to learn a lot from you. Happy Birthday Nxamalala @PresJGZuma #ZumaDay #HBDZuma pic.twitter.com/R8FSCGxJZY— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) April 12, 2019
God bless #ZumaDay pic.twitter.com/IhKeuQ0Cto— Motlokoa (@WaTsotetsii) April 12, 2019
Many supporters also shared their favourite Zuma moments.
Msholozi leading the congregation in song #ZumaDay pic.twitter.com/xJbPQe1j2M— Modern Day Pantsula (@Thabiso_Dlamini) April 12, 2019
Msholozi schooling communists about communism [2] #ZumaDay pic.twitter.com/GKKkpuvDCs— Modern Day Pantsula (@Thabiso_Dlamini) April 12, 2019
IOL