Cape Town - ANC secretary general Ace Magashule's birthday wishes to former president Jacob Zuma conveniently left out the word "former". "I'd like to wish President @PresJGZuma a happy birthday. Ukhule Nxamalala," Magashule tweeted on Friday.

The embattled ANC NEC member was admonished by numerous people but a large number of supporters endorsed his message, saying that there are "no former presidents in the liberation movement".