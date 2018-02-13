Johannesburg - A coalition of civil society organisations wants half a dozen Cabinet ministers implicated in state capture to be removed following the recalling of President Jacob Zuma by the ANC.

Future South Africa, which describes itself as a politically non-partisan coalition of civil society organisations, is demanding that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, his counterparts Mosebenzi Zwane (mineral resources), Lynne Brown (public enterprises), Brown’s deputy Ben Martins and Des van Rooyen (co-operative governance and traditional affairs) to be immediately removed.

”We demand the immediate removal of Bathabile Dlamini who has imperilled the provision of social grants,” reads a statement delivered by former Gauteng Finance MEC Mandla Nkomfe, one of Future SA’s patrons.

Future SA said it hoped the end of Zuma’s era will be the start of a clean-up campaign to end endemic corruption and state capture.

”Jacob Zuma may soon be history but the price of his presidency will be our debt for a long time. This is not the time to be complacent but to be more vigilant and be stronger in our actions and demands for a state with integrity,” the organisation said.

Other patrons Future SA include Struggle icon Albert Luthuli’s daughter Albertina Luthuli, Business Leadership SA Bonang Mohale, unionists Zwelinzima Vavi and Dennis George, record Comrades Marathon winner Bruce Fordyce and former North West premier and ANC veteran Popo Molefe.

