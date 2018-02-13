ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile is to address the ANC caucus in Parliament on the direction it will take in removing President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya/Independent Media

Cape Town - ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile is to address the ANC caucus in Parliament on Wednesday on the direction it will take in removing President Jacob Zuma.

Despite expectation that Zuma was to address the nation at 10:00, after also Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba confirmed to an international cable news network on Tuesday, the president has kept mum. Zuma wanted to stay another three months to manage the transition.

The ANC caucus had initially planned to have its meeting at 10:00 but this was pushed to 11:00 in anticipation of Zuma’s address.

Mashatile will address the caucus and is expected to give ANC MPs their marching orders on how to vote on the motion of no confidence in Zuma.

The ANC is expected to push for its own motion of no confidence against Zuma. But the EFF has indicated it will not allow the ANC to jump the queue.

In a leaked audio clip last week Mashatile told investors at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town that they wanted Zuma out.

This was before the special National Executive Committee on Monday that decided to recall Zuma.

Mashatile explained how Zuma had refused to resign after meeting with Top Six officials including ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma had told them to go back and tell the National Working Committee and NEC that he will not resign.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule confirmed on Tuesday that Zuma wanted to stay another three to manage the transition.

But this was refused by the NEC, which said he must go and if he refused its caucus in Parliament will remove him.

Political Bureau