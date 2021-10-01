Zuma’s architect Minenhle Makhanya case to resume next year

Durban – The trial at the Special Tribunal of Minenhle Makhanya, the architect of former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead, has been adjourned until January 2022. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is in the process of trying to recoup R155 million from Makhanya after the flouting of several procurement processes and the inflation of prices in the construction of the former head of state’s home which had an initial budget of R27.8m but eventually cost R246m of taxpayers money for security upgrades.

The trial was heard virtually this week at the Pietermaritzburg High Court as proceedings related to the disclosures of information and specific details surrounding the security details of Zuma’s homestead, including sketches, drawings, house plans, photos and other visuals. The court was told that these were contained in the SAPS and SANDF assessment reports which would compromise the security of Zuma and his family. This week an SIU witness detailed a web of procurement process violations and blatant ignoring of tender processes in the security upgrades to Zuma’s home.

On Thursday Makhanya was meant to begin his cross examination of the witness as soon as she finished her testimony, but did not appear before the Tribunal after he was admitted to an undisclosed hospital in Durban on Wednesday night. His wife had called Judge Kate Pillays clerk and told him that Makhanya was due to be discharged and that he would require a further 24 hours to recuperate. However, on Friday Makhanya was still a no show before the Pietermaritzburg High Court’s Judge Pillay, who is presiding over the trial.

The Tribunal said that in the medical certificate submitted in court, Makhanya was unwell on Thursday and he was due to cross examine the witness on Friday. Judge Pillay said that the information at her disposal was that Makhanya was still waiting for his Covid-19 test results. The Tribunal also added that counsel for the SIU had said that they would prepare the list of admissions for Makhanya's attention and an order for him to show cause why he should not be liable for the wasted costs of the sitting.