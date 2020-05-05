Zuma's arms deal trial to be postponed to June due to lockdown

Durban - The court case of former president Jacob Zuma relating to an alleged multi-million arms deal will be postponed to June due to the lockdown.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Kara- Ramkisson, Deputy Judge President, Honourable Justice Madondo granted an order for the matter to be postponed in absentia on May 6 in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

"This is due to the Covid-19 lockdown travel and court appearance restrictions. By agreement, all parties have committed to the provisional postponement of the matter to June 23," said Kara- Ramkisson.

Zuma faces a total of 16 charges relating fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering amounting to just more than R4 million between 1996 and 2005

In late November he was denied leave to appeal the refusal of a permanent stay of the graft charges he faces.