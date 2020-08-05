Zuma's daughter Thuthukile recommended for NYDA board

Cape Town - The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, a political analyst and a staff member in the office of a serving minister are among seven candidates recommended to serve on the board of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA). This comes after a parliamentary sub-committee worked from Tuesday night until the early hours of Wednesday to score the 29 candidates who were interviewed last week. At the meeting, the select committee on health and social services adopted a report that recommended the candidates to serve on the board for a three-year term. The candidates are Thuthukile Zuma, former chief of staff in the office of former minister Siyabonga Cwele; former NYDA chairperson Sifiso Mtsweni; former Tshwane University SRC president Karabo Mohale; and Paballo Ponoane, who is the volunteer assistant to the ANC Women's League Gauteng secretary. Others are former Young Communist League spokesperson Molaoli Sekake; political analyst Lukhona Mnguni; and Avela Mjajubana, who is the community outreach officer in the office of Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu and a former Sasco president.

The portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities was set to consider its report and recommendations on the same names at a separate meeting.

The NYDA is currently without a board after its term expired in May.

Parliament undertook the recruitment process after it was requested in July 2019 and formed a sub-committee consisting of members from both houses.

It advertised the post in December and allowed the public to nominate until January 24. A total of 680 applications were received and one declined.

These were published in the parliamentary website on January 27 for public comments.

A total of 30 candidates were shortlisted and one was disqualified after not attending the interviews.

A report tabled to the committees said all 30 candidates were subjected to academic verification and security clearance.

It was adopted without opposition in the select committee.

Political Bureau