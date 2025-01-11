Zuma’s foundation issues ultimatum for ANC membership reinstatement

The Jacob Zuma Foundation (JZF) has sent a letter to the ANC demanding reinstatement of former president Jacob Zuma’s membership, which was terminated late last year. The foundation claims that the termination was “unprocedural” and that the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) and the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal (NDCA) failed to follow proper procedures.

The letter, penned by Zuma’s attorney Thabo Kwinana, outlines 12 reasons why Zuma believes he should be readmitted to the party. Among these reasons, Zuma claims that the ANC acted unfairly by refusing to hold his disciplinary hearing in person or publicly and that the party treated him unjustly. The foundation has given the ANC an ultimatum to reinstate Zuma’s membership by January or face court action.

Zuma’s expulsion from the party was a result of his decision to form his own political organisation, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. The Jacob Zuma Foundation has expressed concerns about the ANC’s current trajectory, stating that individuals whose actions resemble those of “askaris”, undermining the movement’s historic mission in leading the organisation. The foundation has also criticised the ANC’s decision to form a coalition government with the DA and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), which it believes has led to the erosion of the party’s core principles.

The foundation’s demands have been met with resistance from the ANC, with President Cyril Ramaphosa stating that Zuma’s disciplinary hearing was conducted fairly and in line with the party’s constitution. However, the JZF remains adamant that Zuma’s expulsion was unfair and that he should be reinstated as a member of the party. The battle for ANC control has just begun. With Zuma’s ultimatum looming, the party will be forced to make a decision that could have far-reaching consequences for its future.

Associate professor at the Tshwane University of Technology, Dr John Molepo, said that there is a reason why Zuma wants to have dual membership. “The ANC is in trouble and the former president knows that. He is shaking them up!” Molepo said. According to another analyst who was previously quoted, Sandile Swana, Zuma’s obvious objective was to acquire the ANC.

Swana said Zuma’s recent demand to be reinstated was merely a strategic move in his larger scheme to take over the party. Zuma, on Wednesday, slapped the ANC with a letter of demand giving the organisation an ultimatum to reinstate his membership by January 31 or face court action. In the letter, Kwinana outlined procedural and substantive concerns regarding the processes undertaken by the NDC and the NDCA.

The letter says Zuma’s expulsion was “not procedural and invalid”, citing irregularities that would likely be upheld by an independent legal review. Zuma was charged after he joined the MKP on December 16, 2023, which paved the way for his expulsion from Africa’s oldest liberation movement. Swana suggested that Zuma intends to re-establish the ANC on its original mission, which he believes has been lost under the current leadership.