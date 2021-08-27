Zuma’s lawyers file his medical report

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team has filed his medical report in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. This is two weeks since the deadline imposed by the High Court passed.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said on Friday Zuma’s lawyers have filed the medical report. “I can confirm that Mr Zuma’s legal team has filed a medical report that relates to his state of health. It is a confidential document and we will make no further comments until the matter is heard in court,” said Mhaga. Zuma was admitted to hospital a few weeks ago after he had been incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Zuma had been battling with the NPA over his arms deal corruption trial. The medical report relates to his fitness to stand trial on the arms deal charges. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months after he defied the Constitutional Court to appear before the Zondo Commission.