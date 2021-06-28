Zweli Mkhize allegedly pressured department officials over Digital Vibes tender

Durban - A few days before the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) hands over its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Digital Vibes tender, there are reports that Dr Zweli Mkhize, the health minister who is currently on special leave, put pressure on department officials to issue it. A weekend newspaper reported that Mkhize allegedly “pressured” departmental officials to award the controversial R150 million tender to the company owned by Taheera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, who are alleged to be friends of Mkhize and his family.

Further, it has been repeatedly alleged that Digital Vibes, upon being paid for the controversial tender by the department, bankrolled an electrical project at Mkhize’s home in Johannesburg and bought a vehicle for Dedani, Mkhize’s son. As Mkhize awaits the finalisation of the probe, the Sunday Times newspaper reported that he would be implicated in the SIU report. “Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is alleged to have pressured senior officials in the health department to appoint Digital Vibes, a company run by two close associates, to a communications contract on which they reportedly scored R150m.

“The Sunday Times has learnt that, in their report to be handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigators will allege that Mkhize ’pressured’ officials in his department to appoint the company when it was first contracted to the department in 2019 to work on communications for the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme,” the paper reported. Mkhize did not respond to calls and WhatsApp messages when Independent Media asked him whether, in the wake of this new information placing him at the centre of the scandal, he would consider resigning. Prior to taking special leave, Mkhize conceded that the R150m contract was irregular. He claimed that he had not benefited from it personally and that he did not declare a conflict of interest because he believed there was none.