Zweli Mkhize must appear before the health committee, says FF Plus

Cape Town - The Freedom Front Plus is calling on Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to appear before the portfolio committee on health to answer unanswered questions.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mkhize on special leave to enable the minister to attend to allegations and investigations concerning contracts between the Department of Health and a service provider, Digital Vibes.

Mkhize is implicated in the issuing a R150 million contract to communications company Digital Vibes.

The Special Investigating Unit is investigating the matter and will report the outcome to the president.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is serving as acting minister of health.

FF+ MP Philip van Staden said the special leave must not shield Mkhize from having to appear before the committee.

“During last Friday's committee session, the FF Plus asked Parliament's legal division to provide clarity on the matter of whether the minister had a valid reason not to appear before the committee because, according to the ANC, the case is sub judice.

“The FF+ and other opposition parties did not agree with the ANC as the case is currently only being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit and the police.”

Van Staden said that on Tuesday, Parliament's legal division stated in writing, to the chairperson of the committee, that the case was not sub judice and that the committee has a constitutional duty to hold the minister accountable.

“The FF+ strongly believes that the minister must still appear before the portfolio committee on health to answer any unanswered questions and that Mkhize's special leave must not serve as a back door for him to get out of appearing before the committee.

“There is currently a lot of confusion about various matters and only the minister himself can shed more light on it.”

Political Bureau