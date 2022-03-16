Zwelinzima Vavi faces the chop from Saftu, the labour federation he founded

Durban - Zwelinzima Vavi, the founding secretary-general of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), the labour federation he helped founded in 2017, two years after his expulsion from Cosatu, is again facing the chop from a leadership position. This was after the new and second-largest labour federation after Cosatu, on Tuesday, served him with a letter saying he must motivate why he should not be suspended.

Vavi has to plead his case by Thursday, March 17, 2022, and state why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension while an investigation is taking place. In the letter, which was signed by the federation’s president, Mac Chavalala, on behalf of national office bearers (NOBs), Vavi is accused of breaching the constitution of the labour movement as well as its finance policy. “Please be reminded that during the said meeting, at which you were in attendance, the NOBs took a serious note that, and with great concern, there are quite a number of transgressions on your part that are tantamount to acts of misconduct and misbehaviour and warrants investigations and possible disciplinary action,” reads the letter.

Vavi was then asked to state why he should not be placed on suspension. “This, therefore, serves to inform you that you are requested to give reasons why you shouldn’t be placed under a precautionary suspension whilst the investigations takes place. The investigation will, amongst others, be about the alleged violations of the constitution, breach of administration and finance policy and disrespecting/undermining constitutional structural decisions and resolutions.” Independent Media was tipped off as early as April last year that Vavi was facing the chop from the labour federation. A source alleged that there were tensions between him and some leaders of the movement after it was alleged that he was still in touch with the ANC, the alliance partner of COSATU (Congress of South African Trade Unions).

NEWS: The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) wants to suspend its secretary-general, Zwelinzima Vavi, for allegedly breaching its constitution. According to a letter served to him, Vavi has until tomorrow to show cause why he should not be suspended. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 16, 2022 At some point, it was alleged that Vavi was asked by some ANC leaders to jump ship and take up a seat in parliament, and later, a deputy minister position. This was after Vavi allegedly told the leaders who were courting him that he was having some difficulties at Saftu. It was later also alleged that the issues further worsened Vavi's relationship with the Saftu's NOBs was when he (Vavi) later attended a virtual meeting of Cosatu where the labour federation was discussing workers' issues. It was not clear who gave Vavi the green light to take part in that meeting. Vavi did not answer when he was sent the letter by Independent Media and asked to comment about it and come out clearly about his next move if the federation presses forward with it.

Also not responding to the letter was Chavalala. Political Bureau