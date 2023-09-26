‘Poor’ customer service derailing SA tourism

South Africa’s tourism industry is enjoying a better-than-expected post-Covid recovery, but the country’s customer service is letting it down. While tourist reviews are often positive about what the country has to offer, the way we service these guests is our downfall.

“When you look on review sites such as Tripadvisor, LekkeSlaap, Booking.com, Afristay and others, poor customer service is our Achilles heel,” says Nathalie Schooling, chief executive of leading customer experience agency nlightencx. “As a country we have so many good things to offer visitors, but we frequently fall down on basic customer service.” With spending by international arrivals more than doubling versus the same time last year, the country’s tourism industry must put in place long-term fundamentals if it does not want the short-term recovery to be derailed by toughening global economic conditions, increasing competition from other destinations, and internal challenges such as load shedding.

These, she says, should include: increased on-the-job training for tourism industry workers

better opportunities for formal qualifications in tourism

an acknowledgement that an ‘inside-out’ approach is what’s needed to enhance the overall SA tourism product

a change in mindset that regards tourism-industry employment as low-paying ‘McJobs’. Abundant wildlife, beautiful scenery, and clever destination marketing are not, in themselves, sufficient to ensure long-term tourism success. This is why customer experience is so important to South Africa’s tourism industry. “Customers may put up with bad service out of necessity in some industries, but in tourism, their spend is discretionary and they expect to be looked after – especially when it comes to business travellers – so they will quickly take their money elsewhere. And they will tell many others through word-of-mouth and online reviews,” Schooling says.

“Having one visitor once is not a good strategy; the most cost-effective business is repeat business, and you need those satisfied customers to amplify your brand and your marketing efforts.” And it’s not all about price. A study published in July 2023 in the American Marketing Association’s Journal of Marketing shows that, in the hotel industry, for example, pricing and positive online reviews from guests are the two most important drivers of business. “If you can balance both, you have a winning formula.”

In the local airline industry, she says, there’s a school of thought that it’s all about the price of a seat. And although this is, of course, important for local leisure travellers, if price is the only point of difference, when a competitor matches or beats that price then an airline have nothing else to offer. “Better to be an Airlink and have a superior on-time record versus your bigger competitors, or a LIFT airline that offers better customer service. A good experience will be remembered long after the cost of the flight is forgotten.” Training and motivating tourism employees Schooling says the same principle applies to all tourism products, and for this reason it’s important even for budget-focused operators to spend time and money on staff training – whether this is on-the-job or in specialist training environments such as colleges and technikons.

It’s also essential to reward employees appropriately and create a supportive environment where they feel valued and can progress in their workplace. “Too often, tourism jobs in South Africa are not seen as career paths and are mere ‘fill-ins’ until something offering better pay and opportunities comes along. “Demotivated employees give bad service. Bad service devalues your product. Even budget customers have a right to expect friendly and efficient service, as well as effective product delivery,” observes Schooling.