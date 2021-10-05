Port Alfred resident bets twice on winning numbers, bags R11m Powerball jackpot

DURBAN: An Eastern Cape resident has bagged the Powerball Plus jackpot of R11 million from the September 14 draw. Ithuba said the winner purchased two tickets with the same numbers, resulting in them bagging the entire jackpot.

The national lottery operator said the winner, who had come forward to claim his winnings, purchased both tickets at the at Flip Flop Supermarket in Port Alfred, Eastern Cape. The winner spent R240 on one winning ticket and R150 on the other, using the manual selection method for both. The winning numbers for the draw were 8,13, 26, 36, 43, and PowerBall 5.

Ithuba said the combined Powerball jackpot for Tuesday night’s draw was R38m. PowerBall is estimated at 23m and the Powerball Plus jackpot at R13m. Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said all winners of R50 000 and more received free and extensive financial advice as well as trauma counselling from qualified psychologists.